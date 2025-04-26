Delhi Stabbing Incident: Man Stabbed to Death in Bhajanpura's Subhash Mohalla, Murder Probe Underway

In light of event a shocking incident of stabbing took place in Subhash Mohalla, Bhajanpura. A deceased identified as Sakira was stabbed to death in Delhi's Subhash Mohalla, Bhajanpura. Police have registered the murder case and started investigation to identify the cause of murder.

Post the incident, the body was sent for post-mortem. Investigation is ongoing Deceased's family member says, "He was working with me, he's my younger brother, we were both working together..."

Earlier, on April 18 in the Seelampur area of Delhi the 17-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. As per the police reports the deceased was stabbed to death. Following the incident a case has been registered at Seelampur police station, and teams have been formed to identify and nab the attacker, they said.

In the Seelampur Kunal murder case, Delhi police have arrested notorious lady don Zikra. She was presented in Karkardooma Court, which has remanded her to two days of police custody for further investigation.