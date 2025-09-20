Delhi students invited to visit exhibition on PM Modi organised in Assembly: Speaker Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 20 Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to the Directorate of Education urging to instruct private schools to conduct school tours for students to the exhibition “Know Your Prime Minister” organised on Assembly premises, an official said on Saturday.

In his letter, the Speaker said the tour will help visiting students and government officials gain valuable insights into the life and contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Acting on the Speaker’s suggestion, the Directorate of Education has issued a circular to all school principals, directing them to motivate students to attend the exhibition and benefit from this unique opportunity to learn about the inspiring journey and remarkable leadership of PM Modi.

The exhibition “Know Your Prime Minister”, organised under Sewa Pakhwada to commemorate the 75th Birthday of PM Modi, will remain open to the public to October 2 daily between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Showcasing the inspiring life journey, achievements, and leadership of the Prime Minister, the exhibition also features the specially curated short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hai’, highlighting the childhood and early life of PM Modi, a statement noted.

The initiative offers students and young visitors an opportunity to learn about the Prime Minister’s inspiring life, his remarkable governance, and his visionary roadmap for Viksit Bharat, said Gupta.

Speaking on the initiative, Gupta said: “Through this exhibition, more and more children and the people of Delhi will be able to learn about the various initiatives of PM Modi.”

The exhibition will serve as a source of inspiration, and through organised school tours, students will gain knowledge about the country’s global progress, the Prime Minister’s vision for Viksit Bharat, and the values of leadership and service, he said.

“This experience will not only broaden their understanding but also motivate them to contribute effectively towards the nation’s development in the future,” he said.

The Speaker urged all the MLAs to reach out to principals and deputy directors of education of schools in their respective constituencies and inform them about this initiative to organise student tours.

