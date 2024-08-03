Delhi: Students to hold candle march in protest against coaching centres

New Delhi, Aug 3 A candle march will be organised by UPSC aspirants in solidarity with the three students who died from flooding in the basement of a popular coaching centre here. The protest enters its seventh day on Saturday.

The students will lead the march in front of the coaching centre where the deaths happened (RAU's IAS) in the national capital's Old Rajinder Nagar.

The protests began on July 27, following the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants who were trapped in the basement of a coaching institute after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging and flooding of the basement.

The basement was used illegally as a library, had trapped 17 other students for several hours, exposing significant safety violations. The space is officially designated only for parking and storage.

The deceased students are Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Delwin from Kerala.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the incident.

On July 31, the High Court summoned the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and the investigating officer (IO) for the next hearing. The court also criticised the "freebie culture," noting that the city government was left with insufficient funds to upgrade infrastructure.

Earlier in the week, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had established a committee to investigate the incident. This committee, comprising the Additional Secretary of Housing and Urban Affairs, Delhi's Principal Secretary for Home, the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, the Fire Advisor, and Joint Secretary of MHA, is expected to submit its report within 30 days.

