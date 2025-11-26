Delhi: SUV Smashes Through Gate Into House In Rohini Area, Elderly Woman Narrowly Escapes; CCTV Video Emerges

Delhi: Elderly woman escapes the accident after, out of control SUV car crashes the house. This deadly accident caught on camera and has vividly spread on social media. This incident occurred on Monday, November 24, 2025 around 8:54pm in Rohini in north west Delhi.

In viral footage shared by Deadly Kalesh X handle, Car in high speed is seen coming from the game and crashing into a house. Elderly woman who was lying on bed awakes after a stand falls on her and gets safe. This incident has created a safety concern.

pic.twitter.com/jAhmnCqPwl — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) November 26, 2025

Three medical students died on the spot and two others were injured after their car crashed into a tree on the Thoothukudi coastal road in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning, November 19. The deceased were Fourth-year trainee doctors from Thoothukudi Government Medical College.

The deceased, identified as Sarupan, Rahul Sebastian and Mugilan, were fourth-year students of Thoothukudi Government Medical College. Two others, Krithikumar and Saran, were seriously injured and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.