Delhi Swelters with 29.4°C Minimum Temperature, Heatwave Conditions Expected: IMD

On Thursday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius, slightly above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level was recorded at 37 percent at 8:30 am. The weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies, heatwave conditions, and strong surface winds, occasionally gusty, throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 45 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 181 in the 'poor' category at 9 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.