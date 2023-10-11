Delhi: Taxi driver dragged to 200 meters by gang of robbers, dies

New Delhi, Oct 11 A 43-year-old taxi driver was killed after he was dragged to 200 meters by a group of robbers who looted his car in southwest Delhi, an official said.

The deceased identified as Bijendra, a resident of Faridabad, was found dead near the service road of National Highway-8 in Delhi.

The VK North police station received a call at around 11.20 p.m. on Tuesday that an unidentified male body with injuries was found at the spot.

“A case under section 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to know the crime sequence and to identify the culprits,” the official added.

As per initial probe, while operating his taxi in the Mahipalpur region, Bijendra encountered a gang of robbers who sought to commandeer his vehicle.

Subduing him, these men made an escape attempt with his taxi. During his courageous effort to thwart the attackers, they struck him with the vehicle and dragged him for more than 200 meters.

Tragically, Bijendra succumbed to severe head injuries, leading to his demise

