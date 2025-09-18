Delhi Tea Vendor Dies After Police Van Loses Control; Officers Suspended (Watch Video)

A tragic accident claimed the life of a tea vendor in Delhi’s Mandir Marg area on Thursday when a Police Control Room (PCR) van hit him. Police sources stated that the mishap occurred after the driver inadvertently pressed the accelerator, causing the van to lose control and veer onto the roadside. The vehicle struck Ghanshyam Tiwari, who ran a modest tea stall on Panchkuian Road. Eyewitnesses reported that the van abruptly swerved toward the stall, hitting Tiwari. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but despite their efforts, he succumbed instantly to severe injuries sustained in the collision.

DCP New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla says, "The accelerator was pressed by mistake. However, this is a matter for investigation. We do not take statements at face value. The victim has been identified as Gangaram Tiwari, approximately 53–54 years old... If any wrongdoing or negligence is found during the investigation, we will certainly take strict action."

Following the incident, authorities suspended the involved officers, Sub-Inspector Jagjivan and Constable Kimesh, pending the outcome of a formal investigation. Police have initiated a probe to ascertain the precise circumstances leading to the accident, examining whether negligence or mechanical failure played a role. Locals expressed shock over the sudden and fatal event, highlighting the vulnerability of street vendors to road mishaps in busy city areas. Officials have urged caution while operating vehicles and reassured the public that stringent measures will be enforced to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Updates on the investigation are awaited.