Delhi: Teen Fatally Stabbed to Death for Allegedly Refusing Girl’s Invitation

A shocking incident took place in Northeast Delhi, where A 19-year-old youth was allegedly murder in Chauhan Banger area. As per reports this incident took place on Wednesday last night. The deceased identified Abbas. On the day of the murder. According to the victim’s father, the incident began on Tuesday night when a girl allegedly signaled Abbas to enter her house, but he refused.

INAS reported that Abbas was called to Jafrabad, where he was allegedly ambushed by 3–4 individuals. During the attack, Abbas was stabbed multiple times. His father immediately rushed him to Jag Pravesh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

New Delhi: A 19-year-old youth named Abbas was murdered in Chauhan Banger, Northeast Delhi yesterday night. According to the victim’s father, the incident began on Tuesday night when a girl allegedly signaled Abbas to enter her house, but he refused. Later, her father reportedly… pic.twitter.com/f5n4fENZ9R — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2025

The victim’s father has accused the girl’s father and her brothers of orchestrating the attack, alleging their involvement in his son’s murder. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.