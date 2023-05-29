Delhi teen murder: Parents of victim demand stringent punishment for accused

New Delhi [India], May 29 : After seeing the horrific condition of their daughter, the parents of the deceased minor girl who was stabbed brutally in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, demanded stringent punishment for the accused.

While talking to ANI, the Father of the deceased girl said, "I came to know at 8:30 in the evening that my daughter has been killed, a girl who came to our house told me that your daughter has been killed. At first, I thought that maybe there was a fight between them, so she was saying this jokingly, but then she did not agree, then my wife went there to see, and she told that when she went there, she saw the dead body of the daughter lying in a very bad condition."

"She was stabbed several times in her stomach and her intestines came out, and when she was hit on the head with a stone, the head was also broken into pieces," he added.

He further mentioned that he is unaware of the accused who had killed her daughter.

"I don't know the boy who killed my girl, I don't know anything about him, I don't know that my daughter was friends with him, I don't know that boy had a fight or any friendship with him I never saw him, neither did any of her friends tell me that she often used to go to the market with us to have some food and drink, even then I did not see any boy, any boy molested her or someone harassed her," he said.

"My daughter was living at my sister-in-law's place for the last few days. My daughter had a very good nature, I work as a labourer, and I have only two children, the first one was her and a small boy, I just want that whoever did this should be punished severely," he added.

In this regard, the mother of the deceased also said that she never saw the accused who killed her daughter.

"I was shocked when a girl informed us about the incident. Initially, I did not believe her. We never saw the accused Sahil. We demand justice for our daughter," she said.

Earlier today Sahil, the accused behind the horrific murder of a minor girl in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area was arrested by the Delhi Police near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The minor was allegedly killed after being stabbed multiple times and her head being crushed with a boulder by a man in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, the police said.

As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the victim girl, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

According to the CCTV footage which had surfaced the accused can be seen stabbing the girl multiple times and was later stoned to death.

The police said that it had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

Also, the National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter and to arrest the accused at the earliest.

The Commission has formed a three-member team headed by Member Delina Khongdup to look into the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor