Delhi : Teen Stabbed For Objecting to Lewd Remarks on Girl, Accused on the Run

A shocking incident of stabbing took place in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area where two man allegedly stabbed 18-year-old boy for stopping them for passing lewd comments at a girl. This incident took place on Thursday June 5 and the injured person has been admitted SDN Hospital by the time the investigating officer reached the spot, said police.

PTI reported that in statement Ajeem claimed that he was attacked by two men, Shane Alam (21) and Shadab (25), both from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. All three males lived in the same building and were familiar with one another, police said. Delhi Shocker: Teen Stabbed to Death During Scuffle Over Playing Music at Event in Bhadola, 4 Minors Arrested.

On June 4th, Shane reportedly made inappropriate comments to a girl who was walking by, which led to a fight. Shane's brother and Ajeem's uncle stopped the fight. The next morning, at approximately 8:30 am, Shadab allegedly held Ajeem while he was walking down the stairs of his building. During this time, Shane allegedly stabbed Ajeem in the stomach with a thread trimmer.

Ajeem's uncle, Mahfooz Ali, quickly took him to the hospital and gave the thread trimmer to the doctors. Based on Ajeem's statement, the police filed a First Information Report (FIR). They also seized the thread trimmer and are now trying to catch the suspects who ran away.