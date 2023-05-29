Delhi teen street murder: "Accused attacked with knife after girl pointed toy gun at him," sources

New Delhi [India], May 29 : The minor girl who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Delhi's Shahbad had pointed a toy pistol at the accused to scare him, sources said.

According to the sources, the girl had to attend the birthday party of her friend's son and had gone to the market for shopping. While coming back from there, she went to the public toilet to change clothes and then proceeded towards a friend's house. In the middle of the way, the accused met her and they had a conversation.

"In the middle of the way, the accused met her and they had a conversation. The deceased showed the toy pistol to the accused. After this, the accused started attacking with a knife," sources said.

"The accused approached the girl at night, the girl was carrying a toy gun and in a lighter note she pointed the toy gun at him and tried to intimidate him but he got furious," sources added.

Police said that the exact details of the murder incident will be revealed only after the accused comes to Delhi for a detailed interrogation.

In the post-mortem investigation, 16 knife wounds had come to the girl's body.

Earlier today the accused behind the horrific murder of a minor girl in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area was arrested by the Delhi Police near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The minor was allegedly killed after being stabbed multiple times and her head being crushed with a boulder by a man in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, the police said.

Police sources said that technical surveillance was put on him after the accused had called his father.

"After the incident, the accused had fled and went to his relative in Bulandshahr to hide. However, after reaching there, he called his father and after that, the police arrested him through technical surveillance," police sources said.

According to police, the initial reports suggest that the girl's head was attacked with a blunt object, which caused the skull to rupture.

As per the CCTV footage which had surfaced the accused can be seen stabbing the girl multiple times and then hitting her head with a boulder.

Several locals can be seen present on the spot but there but no one intervened in the matter.

