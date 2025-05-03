Delhi: Teenage Girl's Body Found Hanging From Tree at Japanese Park in Rohini; Police Suspect Suicide

A teenage girl's body, aged around 14–16, was found hanging from a tree in Japanese Park in Delhi’s Rohini area on Saturday morning, May 3. The deceased has not been identified yet. Police said that prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. “The body was discovered around 6.45 am when a passerby informed the Prashant Vihar police station about the incident. A police team rushed to the spot and found the girl hanging with a dupatta tied to a tree,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel said.

Delhi: A girl’s body, aged around 14–16, was found hanging from a tree in a park in Rohini. Police promptly reached the spot and called in the FSL and Crime Team to collect evidence. The initial probe suggests suicide, but the girl remains unidentified. Authorities are working to… pic.twitter.com/hhnp9dJbD1 — IANS (@ians_india) May 3, 2025

Her slippers were found lying near the base of the tree, indicating she may have taken them off before the act, he said. No external injuries were noticed on the body at the spot, the DCP said. The area was cordoned off and a crime team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called to examine the scene. The body has been preserved at a hospital for post-mortem, police said.

Also Read | Thane Horror: Woman Allegedly Hangs Herself and Daughters While Husband Was at Work In Bhiwandi.

Police said efforts are underway to establish her identity by checking missing persons reports and by asking nearby localities. A case has been registered and further investigation is on to ascertain the exact sequence of events, officials added.