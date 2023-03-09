Delhi: Television producer duped of Rs 61,900 while booking doctor's appointment online

A Delhi-based television producer was allegedly duped of Rs 61,900 by a fraudster when she tried to book a doctor's appointment online, Delhi police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim Tabassum Qureshi, a resident of Daryaganj in Central Delhi, and working as a producer of television programmes, alleged that she was duped of approx Rs 61,900 by a fraudster on the pretext of getting her a doctor's appointment in Delhi on December 29, 2022.

The Delhi police said, "Tabassum in her complaint said that she got the number of Dr Sumit Jain's private clinic on the internet. At first, the call was not connected but later she received a call from an unknown number, and the suspect said that he will book the appointment."

"After introducing himself as a staff of the clinic, the suspect asked the woman to pay Rs 5 as a donation to the orphanage kids through a payment link. The woman tried to make the payment but at first, it was unsuccessful so she used her sister-in-law's mobile to do the same," the Delhi police added.

"Although the transaction was unsuccessful through her sister-in-law's mobile as well, later after 5-10 minutes, she received a message that Rs 51,900 was deducted from her account", said the police.

"Also after a few minutes Tabassum received a message reading that Rs 10,000 more has been deducted from her mother Sardar Qureshi's account", the police added.

Following the incident, the Delhi police registered a case u/s 420/120B on February 28 at the Cyber Police station of Central District.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, said the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor