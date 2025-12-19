Delhi: ‘Thak-Thak’ gang member held in theft case, jewellery worth Rs 35 lakh recovered

New Delhi, Dec 19 The Delhi Police Crime Branch has cracked a sensational theft case involving nearly Rs 1 crore allegedly stolen by the notorious ‘Thak-Thak’ gang from a parked car in Karol Bagh, leading to the arrest of an interstate thief and recovery of jewellery worth about Rs 35 lakh.

The accused, identified as T. Sarath Kumar alias Sarat Kumar (31), a resident of Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, was apprehended by the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell (AEKC) of the Crime Branch.

Police said Sarath Kumar is a habitual offender and a proclaimed offender in four theft cases registered at Kamla Market, Connaught Place and Lahori Gate police stations.

According to police, the incident took place on November 14, 2025, when complainant Shubham Kotawala, a jewellery manufacturer, had collected 62 pieces of diamond and old jewellery along with grading certificates from the International Gemological Institute (IGI) lab in Karol Bagh.

He kept the bag containing the jewellery in his car parked near Durga Park and briefly stepped away for urgent work.

On returning, he found the right-side window glass of his car broken and the bag missing.

An FIR was registered at Karol Bagh police station under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Given the high value of the stolen property, a special team led by Inspector Amit Kumar Solanki was formed under the supervision of ACP Pankaj Arora and DCP (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

The team scanned footage from nearly 90 to 100 CCTV cameras installed in and around the crime scene and along escape routes. Several known criminals with similar modus operandi were questioned.

Police said sustained analysis pointed towards the involvement of a Trichy-based gang known for targeting parked vehicles near jewellery markets by breaking the window glass.

Using technical surveillance, the team traced Sarath Kumar’s movement to the Nizamuddin area in Delhi and laid a trap near Nizamuddin Railway Station, leading to his arrest on December 15.

During interrogation, Sarath Kumar revealed that gang members routinely travel from Tamil Nadu to Delhi and other prosperous states by train to commit such thefts.

Jewellery worth around Rs 35 lakh has been recovered from his possession.

Further investigation is underway to trace other associates and recover the remaining stolen property, police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor