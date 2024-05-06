Delhi: Three held for impersonating as candidates in NEET

New Delhi, May 6 Three persons, all hailing from Rajasthan, were arrested from two schools in Delhi for allegedly appearing on behalf of the candidates in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) held on Sunday, the police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek (24) from Jodhpur district, Gajraj Singh (21) from Dausa, and Rakesh (21) from Barmer district.

The police have launched a probe to unearth the entire racket behind putting up such proxy candidates, sources said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan, said that on Sunday, NEET (UG) was held at some schools in Delhi during which complaints from two schools -- Sarvodaya School in Begumpur, and Mount Columbus School in Dakshin Puri -- regarding fake candidates appearing for the exam were received by the police.

“Abhishek was nabbed from the Mount Columbus School, while Gajraj and Rakesh were arrested from the Sarvodaya School,” the DCP said.

