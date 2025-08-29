Delhi Tragedy: Three Kids Trapped Under Debris After House Collapse, Rescue Ops Underway

In an tragic accident dilapidated house collapsed in the Mandawali area of east Delhi's Patparganj Assembly on Friday. In this accident three children are trapped under debris. As per the reports children were passing through the lane when structure fell. Following the accident locals swiftly rescued the children from the rubble and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

One of the children is said to be in critical condition, while the other two are receiving treatment. Delhi Police, and fire department officials reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation to ensure no one else was trapped under the debris.

Authorities confirmed that the house was uninhabited due to its poor condition. Further investigation is underway.