Delhi: Three wanted sharpshooters of Bawana, Bambiha, Bhau gangs held after encounter

New Delhi, Nov 23 After an exchange of fire, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested three wanted sharpshooters of the Neeraj Bawana, Davinder Bambiha and Himanshu a.k.a Bhau gangs, who had committed a spate of murders, extortions, and other heinous crimes in Delhi and Haryana’s Jhajjar, Rohtak, and Palwal areas, an officer said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Rahul a.k.a Hulli (20), Aman (23) and Jasbir alias Jassa (34), are all residents of Jhajjar, Haryana.

The officer said that the accused were carrying a collective reward of Rs 3,55,000 on information leading to their arrest.

According to police, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a team received specific input that wanted sharpshooters Rahul, Aman, and Jasbir would come to Chhawla area to meet their associates.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid near Village Chhawla Road towards the Urban Extension Road (UER-II), and at around 12:45 A.M, the police team spotted three suspects on a motorcycle. The team signalled them to stop the bike. After seeing the police party, the driver immediately tried to take a U-turn but the bike slipped,” said the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

“Immediately, the police team surrounded them and asked them to surrender. However, they whipped out their pistols and opened fire on the raiding party. The team members fired in self-defence, and two of them namely, Rahul and Aman sustained bullet injuries in their legs,” said the Special CP.

Thereafter, all the accused were overpowered, and the injured were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

“No police personnel were injured in the gunfight. However Inspector Sandeep Dabas and SI Praveen had a narrow escape when the bullets fired by the accused hit their bulletproof jackets,” said Dhaliwal.

