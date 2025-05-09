Delhi To Conduct Air Raid Siren Test at 3 P.M; Public Advised To Stay Calm

The Directorate of Civil Defence will conduct a test of air raid sirens at the Public Works Department headquarters at ITO on Friday. The test is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and will last for about 15 to 20 minutes, officials said on Thursday. In an official statement, authorities urged public awareness to prevent panic during the scheduled exercise. “It is requested that adequate publicity be ensured through both social and electronic media platforms so that the general public remains informed and does not panic,” the statement read.

Air raid siren testing will take place at 3 PM today. Authorities have assured the public that there is no need to panic. pic.twitter.com/cOmbfBtn10 — IANS (@ians_india) May 9, 2025

As a precaution, the Delhi Police have tightened security across the capital. Additional personnel have been deployed at key landmarks and sensitive locations as part of Operation Sindoor.

Bomb disposal squads and canine units are carrying out security checks in busy marketplaces and public gathering spots. Coordination meetings have also been held with market associations and Resident Welfare Associations. Officials have requested that local security measures be strengthened and that CCTV systems be checked for proper functioning.

Public announcements are being made in densely populated areas, advising citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious activity. Authorities are also monitoring social media platforms closely to curb the spread of rumours and misinformation.

