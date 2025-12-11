Delhi to have 13 districts instead of 10 for better governance: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 11 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday a major decision to reorganise the existing 11 revenue districts into 13 new revenue districts for efficient governance and citizen-centric services.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Gupta. This step is being considered a significant reform towards making governance simpler, more transparent, and better coordinated, said a statement.

The Chief Minister Gupta said, “No previous government had addressed this long-pending decision to strengthen Delhi’s administrative framework.”

“Our government has achieved this objective in just 10 months. It is a powerful example of implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of good governance on the ground,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister stated that district administration is the backbone of any governance system and the closest interface between the government and citizens.

“Considering Delhi’s rapidly growing population, construction activity, urban expansion, and increasing complexity of civic services, it has become essential to make the district administration more organised, effective, and accountable,” she said.

She added that in a metropolis like Delhi, smaller, balanced, and administratively empowered districts are necessary for improved coordination of services, quicker delivery, faster grievance redressal, and effective monitoring. With this objective, the number of districts is being increased from 11 to 13.

The Chief Minister explained that for many years, the boundaries of revenue districts did not align with those of the Municipal Corporation zones, NDMC, and Delhi Cantonment Board.

This mismatch repeatedly caused delays in service delivery, confusion in handling complaints, difficulties in land record management, and inconsistencies across departmental jurisdictions, she said.

After the reorganisation, the boundaries of all 13 districts will fully align with those of the Municipal Corporation, NDMC, and the Delhi Cantonment Board, bringing clarity to governance and improving inter-departmental coordination.

Under the new structure, the number of districts will increase from 11 to 13 and sub-divisions from 33 to 39. This will help balance the workload of officials and deliver services to citizens more quickly.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Delhi Government will establish modern, multi-departmental ‘Mini Secretariats’ in all 13 districts, where citizens will be able to access numerous services such as Revenue Offices, SDM, ADM, Tehsil, and Sub-Registrar Offices at a single location.

