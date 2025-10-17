Delhi Tourism signs MoU with ticketing platform for events

New Delhi, Oct 17 The Delhi Tourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an online ticketing platform in an effort to establish the Capital as a premier global hub for live entertainment and concerts, Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said on Friday.

Mishra stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a visionary outlook for the “Concert Economy” and “Live Entertainment,” and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has committed to taking this vision forward.

He emphasised that this transformation cannot be achieved by the government alone and requires active collaboration with the industry. The signing of this MoU is a crucial step in that direction.

Mishra further said that Delhi will now provide a conducive environment for hosting the world’s largest events. He expressed gratitude to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Sports Authority of India for helping remove obstacles related to venue rentals.

The media briefing was also attended by Bansuri Swaraj, MP from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency, senior officials from the ticketing platform, Delhi Police, representatives from EEMA (Event and Entertainment Management Association), and other senior dignitaries.

This partnership marks a historic step toward establishing Delhi as a premier global hub for live entertainment and concerts, said Mishra.

He added that over the next two financial years, the goal is to add at least Rs 3,000 crore to Delhi’s economy through Live Entertainment and the Concert Economy.

“Steps will be taken through policy reforms, environmental clearances, Single Window Clearance, and the removal of VIP culture,” he said.

Mishra stated that Delhi is not only the political capital but also the heart of India’s culture, civilisation, and history. The city embodies diverse global cultures, and the aim is to strengthen, amplify, and celebrate this cultural mosaic.

The Minister called upon the event industry, artists, designers, and planners to be part of this transformation.

He said that the face of Developed India 2047 will be visible from Delhi, and New Delhi will lead this journey.

“The city is rapidly evolving, and new venues, modern infrastructure, and a beautiful Riverfront will redefine Delhi’s identity over the next two to three years. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Gupta, the Delhi Government will ensure full support for the industry,” he said.

Swaraj stated that Delhi is not just the nation’s capital but the heart of India, and the New Delhi parliamentary constituency is its pulse.

She emphasised that under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi is emerging as a centre of the “Concert Economy,” creating new opportunities for youth in employment, innovation, and creativity.

In the coming months, more than 30 national and international events are planned in Delhi, which will contribute to realising the cultural vision of ‘Developed India 2047’, said an official.

