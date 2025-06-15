Delhi Tower Collapse: 100-Foot Mobile Tower Falls Amid Strong Storm in Safdarjung Enclave (Watch Video)

Another Ahmedabad-like tragedy could have occurred in the National Capital of India, said Former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti on Sunday after a 100-foot-long mobile tower collapsed in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave in the early hours of Sunday, June 15. The incident occurred at around 4 am, when no one on the road at the time of the incident.

"This incident happened in the B2 Block of Malviya Nagar constituency. The most dangerous aspect is that despite repeated pleas by local residents—to the police, the MP, MLA, and MCD, no action was taken," said the former AAP MLA.

Delhi: A major accident was averted when a 100-foot-tall mobile tower collapsed due to a strong storm in Safdarjung Enclave, Delhi. The incident took place at 4 a.m., when no one was on the road.



Former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti says,

"People were misled into thinking a high-mast street light was being installed, but instead, a mobile tower was erected. Residents strongly opposed it, warning about health risks and potential danger," he added further.

Locals said the tower was installed without their permission; earlier, they were told that street lights would be installed. The tower's fall damaged many trees and electric wires.