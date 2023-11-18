Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Chhath Puja

New Delhi, Nov 18 In view of the huge gatherings expected at the water bodies across the national capital on Chhath Puja on Sunday, Delhi Traffic Police on Friday said that they have made elaborate arrangements as the released an advisory.

In the advisory, it said that normal flow of traffic is likely to be affected in the afternoon/evening of November 19 and 20 on roads adjoining the major ponds.

"Appropriate diversions will be made by the traffic police based on ground requirements. Commuters are advised to avoid the roads adjoining the Chhath Puja sites including, the stretch of Outer Ring Road, Old Wazirabad Bridge to ITO, Vikas Marg, Pushta Road (Khajoori/Shastri Park), Kalindi Kunj Bridge, GTK Road, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Najafgarh Road, MB Road, Maa Anandmai Marg, etc," it said.

The advisory further stated that there will be no restrictions for New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, and the ISBT, but people should leave in advance and keep sufficient time to accommodate possible delays in routes.

"People are requested to avail public transport like Delhi Metro to help decongestion of roads. Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Roadside parking must be avoided as it causes hindrance to normal flow of traffic.

"General public and motorists are advised to have patience, observe traffic rules and Road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections. People are requested to plan their journey in advance to avoid inconvenience," it added.

