Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for commuters ahead of inauguration of highway projects by PM Modi in Rohini today

New Delhi, Aug 17 The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate two major highway projects worth nearly 11,000 crore in Rohini on Sunday.

An advisory posted on Saturday on X has asked commuters to avoid roads in the Tikri Border, which is the Peeragarhi and Rohini areas, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., as vehicular traffic will be affected due to the event.

The Delhi Traffic Police said the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) will remain closed for the day, along with Rohtak Road from Peeragarhi to Tikri Border and Tikri Border to Peeragarhi and all connected roads.

Bhagwan Mahavir Road and adjoining roads, including Bawana Road, Kanjhawala Road, Kanjhawala Link Road and Badsha Dahiya Marg, will also be affected due to the event, the post added.

The advisory also said that "commercial vehicles will not be allowed on Rohtak Road from Tikri Border to Peeragarhi and vice versa".

It also provided divergent points for commercial vehicles including Tikri Border, Ghevra More, Mundka Red Light, Nangloi Chowk, Bakkarwala More, Jharoda Road under Bahadurgarh Flyover Toll, and Jharoda Nala under Flyover, Bahadurgarh to UER-2.

For Rohini, the advisory states that vehicles will not be permitted on roads coming from the Ring Road and heading towards the area. Divergent points here include Madhuban Chowk, Outer Ring Road-K.N. Katju Marg Crossing, Outer Ring Road-Rohini Jail Road Crossing, Deepali Chowk, Jaipur Golden Hospital Crossing and Mahadev Chowk.

For those travelling from Tikri Border to Peeragarhi, the police has advised to avoid Rohtak Road and take an alternative route from Jharoda-Najafgarh-Nangloi Road to reach Peeragarhi.

Local residents of Rohini have been advised to use the KN Katju Marg, Rohini Jail Marg and other alternative routes.

The advisory also asks commuters to plan their travel in advance, stating, "in view of the event, commuters should plan their routes in advance and consider alternative roads to avoid inconvenience. People travelling on Rohtak Road from Tikri Border to Peeragarhi and vice versa or from and towards Rohini may consider using the metro on August 17," the advisory added.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Alipur-Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II on Sunday. Developed at a total cost of nearly Rs11,000 crore, the projects are expected to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and reduce congestion in the national capital and its surrounding areas.

