Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for IIT Delhi to Nehru Place carriageway

New Delhi [India], April 1 : The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory informing commuters that repair work on the carriageway from IIT to Nehru Place has started which will affect traffic movement on the stretch.

Delhi Police also mentioned that the carriageway from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi has been opened for traffic movement on the stretch.

The official media handle of Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter and said, "Traffic Advisory On Chirag Delhi Flyover, the carriageway from Nehru Place towards IIT has been opened for the movement of traffic. Now, the repair work has started on the carriageway from IIT towards Nehru Place due to which traffic is affected on this stretch".

In this regard, Delhi traffic police on March 9 had earlier issued a traffic advisory that from March 12, 2023, Chirag Delhi Flyover on Outer Ring Road will be closed for a total period of 50 days as the Public Works Department (PWD).

The advisory further mentioned that repair work on each carriageway will take 25 days.

Advisory also stated the diversion point to be taken by commuters from the Panchsheel flyover.

"Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on the outer ring road are advised to take a left turn from the Panchsheel flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to the Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination," the advisory read.

