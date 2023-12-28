Delhi Traffic Police to Deploy 250 Teams on New Year's Eve for Drunken Driving Checks

On Thursday, officials announced that the Delhi Traffic Police would mobilize 2,500 personnel to facilitate the unhindered flow of vehicles, with an additional 250 teams assigned to conduct checks for drunken driving on New Year's Eve. Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) SS Yadav said the traffic moving towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 pm on Sunday.

In areas anticipating high footfall, sufficient personnel will be stationed, and traffic flow will be managed accordingly, as per police statements.

Approximately 2,500 traffic personnel will be stationed to ensure seamless vehicular movement, complemented by 250 teams specifically assigned for drunken driving checks. Additionally, 450 motorcycles will be strategically positioned at various locations, stated Yadav.

Dangerous and stunt driving or riding will not be tolerated. Vehicles will be towed away if found parked improperly, Yadav said. Police will also carry alcometres to determine whether or not a person has alcohol in his blood, he added.