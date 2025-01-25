Delhi Traffic Update: Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Issue Advisory For Republic Day Celebrations; Check Diversions

Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an advisory restricting the movement of goods vehicles, including heavy, medium and light vehicles, in view of Republic Day. The advisory will be in effect from 10 pm on January 25 until the conclusion of the Republic Day program on January 26.

The restrictions aim to prevent goods vehicles from entering Delhi for safety purposes during the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday. According to the advisory, vehicles entering Delhi from the Chilla Red Light border will take a U-turn there and head towards their destinations via the Noida, Greater Noida Expressway to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The vehicles coming to Delhi from the DND border will be able to take a U-turn from the toll plaza there and move towards the Noida, Greater Noida Expressway and further to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to reach their destinations.

The vehicles moving to Delhi from the Kalindi Kunj Yamuna border will be diverted from the underpass intersection before the river Yamuna and go towards the Noida, Greater Noida Expressway to the Peripheral Expressway. Moreover, vehicles entering Delhi via the Yamuna Expressway to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted from Zero Point to Pari Chowk to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and further.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Lakhan Singh Yadav, said vehicle drivers should follow the alternate route option plans to avoid any inconvenience. Route plan can be changed as per the situation.