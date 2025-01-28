Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory Due to Repair Work on Yudhister Setu Until March 27; Check Alternative Routes

Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory due to ongoing repair and rehabilitation work on the Yudhister Setu, which will continue from January 27 to March 27. The advisory states that traffic will be diverted from key locations, including Kashmiri Gate Metro Station Gate No. 5, near Monastery Market, Pataleshwar Mandir, and Shastri Park red light, as needed.

Traffic restrictions, regulations, and diversions may be enforced on Yudhister Setu, Boulevard Road, Sham Nath Marg, and nearby areas from January 27 to March 27, according to the advisory. The repair and rehabilitation work is being carried out by the Public Works Department.

Traffic Advisory



In connection with the “Repair & Rehabilitation Work on Yudhister Setu,” commuters are advised to follow the traffic arrangements to ensure smooth movement and avoid any inconvenience.



Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/OlycUiIXNj — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 27, 2025

Commuters are advised to avoid these roads and stretches, if possible. Those heading to the Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Red Fort, and Tis Hazari Courts are urged to leave early to account for potential delays along the route. The advisory further stated that the vehicles should only be parked in designated places.

