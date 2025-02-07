Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Assembly Election Counting Day on February 8; Check Restrictions and Diversions

Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Assembly Election Counting Day on February 8; Check Restrictions and Diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police have announced temporary road closures on Dr Sahib Singh Verma Marg on February 8 to facilitate the movement of official vehicles during the Delhi Legislative Assembly election counting day. Traffic restrictions will be in effect from 4 a.m. onwards.

Commuters are advised to avoid the following stretches on February 8, 2025, from 4:00 AM onwards:

Restricted Stretches:

  1. Ghewra Mor (On Rohtak Road) to Kanjhawala Chowk
  2. Kanjhawala Chowk to Ghewra Mor (On Rohtak Road)

Suggested Alternative Routes:

  • Main Rohtak Road: Use Rohtak Road for smoother traffic movement.
  • Rani Khera Road: Take Rani Khera Road to reach Rohtak Road efficiently.

Instructions for Commuters:

  • Avoid these routes and opt for alternative roads to prevent delays.
  • Follow traffic rules and directions from traffic personnel.
  • Plan your journey accordingly for a hassle-free commute.
  • Allow extra travel time if traveling to nearby areas.
  • Use public transport wherever possible to help reduce traffic congestion.

 

