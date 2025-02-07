Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Assembly Election Counting Day on February 8; Check Restrictions and Diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police have announced temporary road closures on Dr Sahib Singh Verma Marg on February 8 to facilitate the movement of official vehicles during the Delhi Legislative Assembly election counting day. Traffic restrictions will be in effect from 4 a.m. onwards.

Traffic Advisory



In view of traffic restrictions for the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2025 (Counting Day) on February 8, 2025, commuters are advised to avoid Dr Sahib Singh Verma Marg and follow the suggested alternative routes for smooth movement.



Kindly follow the… pic.twitter.com/w1w3EklbuK — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 7, 2025

Commuters are advised to avoid the following stretches on February 8, 2025, from 4:00 AM onwards:

Restricted Stretches:

Ghewra Mor (On Rohtak Road) to Kanjhawala Chowk Kanjhawala Chowk to Ghewra Mor (On Rohtak Road)

Suggested Alternative Routes:

Main Rohtak Road: Use Rohtak Road for smoother traffic movement.

Use Rohtak Road for smoother traffic movement. Rani Khera Road: Take Rani Khera Road to reach Rohtak Road efficiently.

Instructions for Commuters: