Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Baisakhi Celebrations at Guruji Ka Ashram, Check Routes To Avoid

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Saturday in anticipation of large crowds attending Baisakhi celebrations at Guruji Ka Ashram (Bade Mandir) on April 13.

The advisory anticipates 55,000-60,000 devotees visiting the ashram, located on Bhatti Mines Road in Mehrauli. To manage traffic flow and ensure safety, authorities will regulate traffic movement on several roads and junctions from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Traffic Advisory



In view of Baisakhi celebrations at Guru ji ka Ashram (Bade Mandir) on April 13, 2024, traffic regulations will be effective.

Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/5ZzoDdCpJA — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 13, 2024

Affected Roads:

Bhatti Mines Road

Bandh Road

Sant Shri Nagpal Marg (SSN) Marg

CDR Chowk

Anuvrat Marg

Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg (Vasant Kunj Road)

Mehrauli-Gurugram Road

Mehrauli-Badarpur Road

Dera Road

Y Point Chhatarpur

Main Chhatarpur Road

100 Feet Road Junction Andheria More

Mandi Road

Aurobindo Marg

Alternative Routes:

Devotees traveling from Faridabad and Gurugram are advised to reach the ashram via the Dera border to avoid congestion.

Commercial Vehicles:

Movement of heavy and medium commercial vehicles will be restricted on Bhatti Mines Road, Bandh Road, Chhatarpur Road, and Sant Shri Nagpal Marg. Emergency vehicles will be granted priority passage.

Public Transportation:

Commuters are encouraged to utilize public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to minimize congestion on the affected roads. The public is also advised to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid the specified routes if possible.