Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Baisakhi Celebrations at Guruji Ka Ashram, Check Routes To Avoid
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 13, 2024 03:36 PM2024-04-13T15:36:26+5:302024-04-13T15:36:29+5:30
Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Saturday in anticipation of large crowds attending Baisakhi celebrations at Guruji Ka Ashram (Bade Mandir) on April 13.
The advisory anticipates 55,000-60,000 devotees visiting the ashram, located on Bhatti Mines Road in Mehrauli. To manage traffic flow and ensure safety, authorities will regulate traffic movement on several roads and junctions from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM.
In view of Baisakhi celebrations at Guru ji ka Ashram (Bade Mandir) on April 13, 2024, traffic regulations will be effective.
Affected Roads:
- Bhatti Mines Road
- Bandh Road
- Sant Shri Nagpal Marg (SSN) Marg
- CDR Chowk
- Anuvrat Marg
- Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg (Vasant Kunj Road)
- Mehrauli-Gurugram Road
- Mehrauli-Badarpur Road
- Dera Road
- Y Point Chhatarpur
- Main Chhatarpur Road
- 100 Feet Road Junction Andheria More
- Mandi Road
- Aurobindo Marg
Alternative Routes:
Devotees traveling from Faridabad and Gurugram are advised to reach the ashram via the Dera border to avoid congestion.
Commercial Vehicles:
Movement of heavy and medium commercial vehicles will be restricted on Bhatti Mines Road, Bandh Road, Chhatarpur Road, and Sant Shri Nagpal Marg. Emergency vehicles will be granted priority passage.
Public Transportation:
Commuters are encouraged to utilize public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to minimize congestion on the affected roads. The public is also advised to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid the specified routes if possible.