Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory at Borders Ahead of Independence Day Celebration

In anticipation of Independence Day celebrations, several traffic diversions have been implemented at the borders of the national capital starting Monday. The advisory also notes that heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) are barred from entering the city. Authorities have outlined extensive law and order and traffic management measures to ensure smooth proceedings for the August 15 celebrations.

Traffic diversions will be effective at Delhi borders. Therefore, no HTV will be allowed to enter the city on Monday at 10 pm to Tuesday 12 pm and similarly on Thursday at 10 pm to Friday 12 pm, the advisory stated.

In light of the restrictions, the police have advised essential service providers to stock up on crucial supplies, including oxygen cylinders, in advance to avoid any disruptions during this period. The advisory also urged the general public and motorists to exercise patience, adhere to traffic rules and road discipline, and follow the directions of traffic personnel stationed at intersections.