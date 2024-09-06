Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory in View of Ganpati Puja Mahotsav at DDA Ground; Check Restrictions and Diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory in the National Capital ahead of Ganapati Puja Mahotsav 2024 at the DDA Ground. According to the order released on Friday, September 6, traffic restrictions were imposed around Burari Bypass and Outer Ring Road. The event will be held from September 7 to September 17, 2024, which includes Katha Parvachan (discourses), and is expected to attract a large gathering, potentially causing vehicular congestion on surrounding roads.

To ensure smooth traffic management, the Delhi Traffic Police have imposed several restrictions and diversions.

Traffic Advisory



No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park on Arihant Marg from Mukundpur Chowk to Azadpur Chowk (both carriageways), Outer Ring Road from Burari Chowk to Mukundpur Chowk (both carriageways), and Shanti Swaroop Tyagi Marg to Bhai Parmanand Marg (from Burari Chowk to Parmanand Colony).

Vehicles found parked on the above roads will be towed away and prosecuted as per law. The towed vehicles will be parked at temporary parking near Tara Singh Chowk or at Shah Alam Bandh Road behind Majlis Park Metro Station.

Road Closures and Diversions

Shah Alam Bandh Road (opposite Burari DDA Ground) and the single carriageway on Bhai Parmanand Marg (opposite Burari DDA Ground) will be closed.

Diversion points are set at Red Light at Bhai Parmanand Marg near Yograj Colony. Shah Alam Bandh Road (opposite Burari DDA Ground).

Commuters Are Advised to Avoid the Following Routes:

Shanti Swaroop Tyagi Marg & Bhai Parmanand Marg (from Burari Chowk to Kingsway Camp Chowk).

Outer Ring Road (carriageway from Burari Chowk to Mukundpur Chowk).

Arihant Marg from Mukundpur Chowk to Azadpur Chowk (both carriageways).

Shah Alam Bandh Marg.

The Delhi Traffic Police have urged commuters to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the mentioned roads and making maximum use of public transport. They have also advised people traveling towards ISBT, railway stations, or airports to plan their journeys carefully and allow sufficient time to reach their destinations.