Delhi Traffic Update: Special Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

Ahead of Narendra Modi swearing-in Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi. He will be the first three-term Prime Minister since Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru. Ahead of Oath Taking ceremony Delhi traffic police has issued special advisory.

In anticipation of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, DCP Traffic Prashant Gautam outline comprehensive traffic arrangements. Approximately 1100 traffic personnel have been deployed, and an advisory has been issued to guide commuters. Special provisions have been made to accommodate foreign delegates attending the ceremony.

Traffic Advisory Breakdown:

Diversion Points (As and When Necessary):

Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Delhi Gate, Rajghat Chowk, Shanti Van Crossing, Y-Point Salim Garh, Geeta Colony Flyover,Subhash Park T-Point

Routes To Be Avoided:

Sansad Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Rajaji Marg, Tyagraj Marg, Akbar Road

Other Major Details:

Vehicles parked on the aforementioned roads will be towed and subjected to penalties for improper parking and disobeying traffic regulations. Towed vehicles will be relocated to the Traffic Pit at Pandit Pant Marg, near Gole Dak Khana.

General public access is restricted. These measures aim to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and security during the high-profile event.