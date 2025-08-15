Delhi Tragedy: 5 Dead, 11 Rescued After Roof collapse at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah near Humayun's Tomb

Delhi: In tragic accident Five people, including three women and two men, were killed on Friday august 15 after a portion of the roof of a room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah collapsed near Humayun's Tomb. According to the police, 11 people were rescued from the debris and sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. A search operation was launched immediately after the collapse, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Department, and local police deployed at the site. The incident site, located near Humayun's Tomb, was quickly cordoned off to ensure safety and to facilitate rescue efforts.

The officials said that NDRF personnel conducted a search operation inside the dargah premises to check for any more people trapped under the debris. Soon after the incident, Fire Department personnel and emergency responders also remained present at the scene to assist in operations. "Eleven people have been rescued from the site of the incident and taken to a nearby hospital. The search operation is still underway," the Delhi police said.

VIDEO | Delhi: A portion of the structure at Humayun’s Tomb collapses, and some are feared trapped. More details awaited



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/WEvDcD0TLq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2025

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Tragedy: Pickup Truck Carrying Pilgrims Plunges into Gorge in Kangra, 4 Killed, 25 Injured

The area around the dargah remained sealed off as structural engineers and investigators examined the site. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the collapse