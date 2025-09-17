Delhi Tragedy: One Sanitation Worker Dead, Three Others Hospitalised After Exposure to Toxic Gas in Ashok Vihar

A tragedy took place in Delhi's Ahok Vihar area after a sanitation worker died and three were shifted to a hospital after they felt unwell as they were exposed to toxic gas while cleaning a sewer. The incident occurred at around midnight when the sewer was being cleaned near an apartment, according to the Delhi Police.

The deceased was identified as Arvind (40), who died on the spot due to poisonous gas present inside the sewer while he was going inside for cleaning. The other three workers fell seriously ill and were admitted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition after inhaling poisonous gas.

Now and then, several sanitation workers died during the sewer cleaning work after an explosion of toxic gases.