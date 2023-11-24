Delhi Transport Dept, Traffic Police directed to strictly implement ban on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles

New Delhi, Nov 24 Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said that the government has directed the Transport Department and Traffic Police to strictly implement the ban imposed on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles under GRAP-III.

Addressing journalists after a review meeting with the officials of the Environment Department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on the pollution in the national capital, he said that according to scientists, 36 per cent of pollution in Delhi and NCR is due to vehicular pollution and 31 per cent to biomass burning.

"Therefore, the Transport Department and Delhi Police have been instructed to strictly monitor the ban under GRAP-III and all the concerned departments have been instructed to conduct special campaigns to prevent biomass burning," he said.

Rai said that biomass burning, vehicular pollution, and dust are the reasons for increasing pollution levels in winter. "Along with this, the wind speed is also lower during winter. When there is a change in the meteorological condition, the wind speed decreases. The wind direction changes," he said.

"The ban on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMV (4-wheelers) under GRAP-III is in force, if anyone violates it, a fine of Rs 20,000 will be imposed under the Motor Vehicle Act-1988. For this, 84 teams have been deployed by the Transport Department. Also, 284 teams of Delhi Police have been deployed. The Transport Department and Delhi Police have been instructed to strictly monitor vehicles," he said.

The Minister also said that there has been a slight increase in the pollution situation.

In this meeting, it was discussed that although the incidence of stubble burning has decreased, the pollution is increasing.

He said that because of this, two to three decisions have been taken. "The first to issue directions to the Transport Department and Traffic Police to strictly implement the ban imposed on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles under GRAP-III.

"Second, as in winter, the incidence of biomass burning is increasing everywhere. All concerned departments; especially the MCD, Revenue, NDMC, Delhi Cantonment Board, DDA, etc. have been instructed to conduct a special campaign to prevent biomass burning. The pollution situation will remain the same for two-three days, after which there is a possibility of improvement in the pollution situation."

Rai also appealed to the people that if they see anyone work doing something which causes pollution levels to surge, they should complain about it on the Green Delhi App.

