Delhi Transport Minister shares e-mobility ideas with Norwegian team

New Delhi, Aug 28 A bilateral meeting on electric-mobility cooperation was held on Thursday at the Delhi Secretariat between the Government of NCT of Delhi and representatives from the City of Oslo and leading Norwegian e-mobility institutions.

Opening the talks, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh exchanged policy presentations with Linn Siri Benjaminsen of the Royal Norwegian Embassy, Audun Garberg (Vice-Director & Head of Climate Change, City of Oslo), and Markus Nilsen Rotevatn (Norwegian EV Association).

The Delhi deck showcased the capital’s rapid deployment of 650 electric buses and its flagship Devi community service, while Oslo shared data illustrating that battery-electric vehicles now make up 94 per cent of new car sales and over 80 per cent of the city-bus fleet.

“Delhi’s journey mirrors Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national vision for clean mobility. Under Hon’ble CM Rekha Gupta’s guidance, we will leave no stone unturned to reduce the carbon footprint of Delhi to make it cleaner for its citizens,” said Dr. Singh.

After experiencing a Devi route in Central Delhi, Garberg praised the model: “The community-based scheduling and affordable fares demonstrate how electric buses can solve the ‘first- and last-mile’ gap. Oslo is keen to pilot a similar service.”

Later, Garberg formally invited Singh to address the Nordic EV Summit 2026 in Oslo. Both sides agreed on a Delhi delegation visit for live demonstrations of Norway’s zero-emission ferries, freight hubs and residential charging corridors.

Highlighting Norway’s success, Rotevatn explained: “We legislated residents’ right to install chargers in apartment blocks, unlocking mass adoption.”

Delhi will work on incorporating an RWA-centric Right-to-Charge clause in EV Policy 2.0, slated for release in 2026.

Reaffirming his personal target for electrification of Delhi’s public transport fleet, Singh said: “

Recognising Delhi’s air-quality challenges during GRAP periods, the Minister noted Oslo’s efforts in electrifying 84 per cent of construction equipment, along with a recognisable number of garbage trucks and school bus fleet.

“Zero-emission concrete mixers, school buses and garbage trucks can be adopted. Clean construction machinery could halve particulate spikes during winter, it can be game-changing for us during months of GRAP restrictions when activities stop due to emissions,” the Minister said.

Singh concluded the talks by highlighting that battery recycling is as important a factor as any in EV adoption: “Our efforts mean little if we ignore end-of-life batteries. Delhi will mandate recycling targets so minerals remain in the loop.”

Norwegian experts concurred, noting plans for a fully circular battery-processing plant serving the Nordic region.

