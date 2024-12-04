Delhi Triple Murder: Three Of Family Stabbed To Death in Neb Sarai

Three members of a family were brutally stabbed to death in the Neb Sarai area of Delhi. According to initial reports, the couple and their daughter were murdered inside their home. The gruesome discovery was made by their son when he returned from a morning walk, finding the bodies of all three family members lying in the house. Shocked by the sight, he fainted.

The son had left for his walk at 5:00 am and returned around 7:00 am on Wednesday to the horrifying scene. The tragedy occurred on what was supposed to be the couple's wedding anniversary. The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Tanwar, Komal, and Kavita. Police suspect the murders took place between 5:00 and 7:00 am.

The authorities have taken custody of the bodies and initiated an investigation into the case.