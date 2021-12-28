Delhi: Tripple-murder accused lands in Special Cell net

New Delhi, Dec 28 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a criminal involved in three murder cases, who was absconding after commiting an armed robbery, an official said here on Tuesday.

The arrested person, who has been identified as Suresh Tiwari, was nabbed from near Lavkush Chowk in Saurabh Vihar.

Furnishing details about the case, Deputy Commissioner (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said a tip-off was received abou the presence of Tiwari in south-east Delhi after which a manhunt was launched for over a month.

"Nearly one-and-a-half months after the information was received, Tiwari was located in a rented house in the area under the Jaitpur police station," the DCP said.

Later, the accused was nabbed and one semi automatic .32 bore pistol with two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

The police said Tiwari is involved in three cases of murder, in which he reportedly killed the victims by repeatedly stabbing them. Presently, he was absconding following a case of murder for extortion-cum-robbery in Bihar.

On October 28, Tiwari went to a clinic of a local doctor at Rivilganj area in Bihar's Saran district and demanded of Rs 1 lakh from him. When the doctor refused to pay the extortion money, Tiwari reportedly stabbed him multiple times at his clinic and stole Rs 20,000 from there. The doctor later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

"After committing the murder, Tiwari came to Delhi and started residing in the Jaitpur area," the official said.

Earlier in April 2016, Tiwari had stabbed his own brother, Mukesh Tiwari, on the day of his marriage in their village when the bride had just stepped into the house of the bridegroom and rituals were going on.

In another case, Tiwari had fatally stabbed a person named Sudhar Rai over division of money collected from gambling in 2005.

