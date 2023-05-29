Delhi: Truck hits motorcycle; 2 killed

New Delhi, May 29 Two persons have died after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck in the national capital's Kalindi Kunj area, an official said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Vishal Sharma (23) and Nayan (24) both residents of Faridabad in Haryana.

A senior police officer said that on Sunday, a call regarding a fatal accident was received at Kalindi Kunj police station following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

"On Agra Canal Road, near Kalindi Kunj Metro Station, the police team found one bike and a truck in an accidental condition," the police officer said, adding: "Two men riding the bike were found dead on the spot with the head of one of them crushed."

The driver of the truck, identified as Rajesh, a resident of Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh, has been apprehended, and legal action is being taken, the police said.



