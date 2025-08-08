Delhi: Two drug peddlers nabbed with over 1 kg of opium in Azadpur

New Delhi, Aug 8 In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Narcotics team of Delhi Police’s North-West District arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 1.081 kg of fine quality opium from their possession.

The arrests were made near Gate No. 5, Azadpur Mandi, following a specific tip-off. The accused have been identified as Ranjeet (25) and Rajesh Singh (21), both residents of Nathupur in Gurugram, Haryana. Along with the contraband, police also seized a motorcycle allegedly used in the delivery of the narcotics.

According to police, a team comprising ASI Chander Pal, HC Rohit, HC Parveen, and HC Sunil, under the supervision of Inspector Madan Mohan, in-charge of Narcotics, and overall guidance of ACP Operations Sh. Ranjeet Dhaka was deployed in the area based on credible intelligence inputs about drug smuggling activities.

On August 3, the team was strategically positioned at Azadpur Mandi. Acting swiftly on the informer’s indication, the officers apprehended the two suspects. A search led to the recovery of over one kilogram of opium, concealed in a bag. The accused reportedly failed to provide any legal justification for possessing the substance.

During interrogation, both men admitted to being involved in drug peddling for the past few months. They confessed to sourcing contraband from various locations in Delhi and supplying it to clients on demand.

Police said the duo turned to drug trafficking in a bid to earn quick money. No previous criminal record was found against them.

“During sustained interrogation, they confessed to being involved in drug peddling for the past several months. They further disclosed that they used to collect contraband substances from different locations across Delhi and supplied them to their clients on demand. They committed a crime to earn easy money,” said DCP Bhisham Singh.

Further investigation is underway to trace their possible links and involvement in other narcotic-related cases. A case under sections 18, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Mahendra Park Police Station. Further investigation is underway to uncover their network and any possible links to other narcotic cases.

