Delhi: Two DTC Buses Collide at Nauroji Nagar During Early Morning Commute, Several Injured

Two DTC electronic buses collided in Delhi's Nauroji Nagar on Tuesday morning which injured one person. One of the drivers of the buses, Akash spoke to ANI and said, "A bus hit my bus from behind when my bus was parked. No one is injured. The damage has happened to the buses only." Meanwhile the police told PTI that the accident took place when one of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses was trying to overtake the other.

The driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the other bus from behind, they said, adding that further details are awaited in the matter.''Two persons -- Mukesh Kumar and Shamshula, both residents of Durga Park in West Sagarpur, suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said.

VIDEO | Several people were reportedly injured when two DTC EV buses collided in #Delhi's Nauroji Nagar, earlier today.



Last week, a 17-year-old girl was killed after a DTC bus hit her bicycle in Dwarka. Police said the girl’s bicycle got stuck under the tyres of the bus and she was dragged for a few metres as the vehicle moved along. DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that they received a PCR call regarding a fatal accident by a DTC bus near Dabri powerhouse at Dwarka South Police Station. The girl was identified as Isha, a resident of Mahavir Enclave in Dabri.

