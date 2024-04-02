Delhi: Two Girls Dead After Fire Breaks Out at Their House in Sadar Bazar Area

Two sisters died from smoke inhalation in a residential building fire in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area on Tuesday, April 2.

According to reports, firefighters were called to the scene at 2:07 PM after a blaze erupted in a recreational room on the first floor of a house on Chameliyan Road. Five fire tenders responded to the fire.

"The building was filled with smoke, and rescue teams had difficulty entering it," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena, as quoted by PTI. "They used gas masks to locate and rescue two girls who were trapped inside a bathroom."

The sisters, 14-year-old Gulashna and 12-year-old Anaya, were taken to a hospital but pronounced dead by doctors. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A crime scene team has been called to the scene.