Delhi: Two held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs

New Delhi, July 24 With the arrest of two men, the Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang of cyber fraudsters who used to dupe people across the country through quiker.com and shine.com on the pretext of providing jobs.

The accused were identified as Ritish Kumar (22), a resident of Mangolpuri and Ajay Bhagel (26), a resident of Nangloi Extension area.

Police said that the gang also used to procure data of applicants from online job portals and then used to call them impersonating as HR managers from renowned companies.

The matter came to light after a complaint from a woman, a resident of Delhi, was received in Cyber North police station through National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) wherein she stated that someone cheated her for Rs 45,230 on the pretext of a Data Entry Operator Job.

The complainant further alleged that she was looking for a job on online job-seeking portals by registering herself on Shine.com and Quikr.com. “She thereafter came in contact with the alleged person who contacted the complainant through WhatsApp and told her about a data entry job from home only,” said a senior police official.

Thereafter the accused asked the complainant to transfer amounts to the bank account on the pretext of Registration Charge, Documentation Charge, GST, Security Fees & Refundable Charges. In this way, she transferred a total of Rs 45,230. Thereafter no job was provided to the complainant and she was asked for more money on various pretexts.

During the probe, the police team conducted a detailed meticulous technical analysis of call details and money transactions. “It was found that the accused persons had been operating from the Mangolpuri area in Delhi and money was withdrawn from various ATMs nearby,” said the official.

The bank account in which the cheated amount was deposited by the accused, was found registered at a fake address in the Sultanpuri area in Delhi. “Thereafter, the police team zeroed in on the location of the accused persons and raids were conducted which led to the arrest of Ritish and Ajay,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), Sagar Singh Kalsi.

During interrogation, Ajay revealed that he used to work as a delivery boy in Zomato, but the lockdown hit all of them badly which made them debt-ridden.

“After lockdown he came across other members of the gang who were duping people on the pretext of offering online jobs. Eager to earn a handsome amount in a short period, he became a member of the team. Being less educated and not gainfully employed, he started arranging bank accounts for transactions,” said the DCP.

“Ajay was paid 20 per cent of the amount received in the account. These accounts opened on fake addresses were then transported to other members of the group namely Ritish and Sourabh who, having fluency in English conversation, would talk to victims as HR managers of the company. They had been operating from a rented flat at Mangolpuri,” said the DCP.

“Further investigation of the case is in progress and efforts are being made to arrest co-accused persons Sourabh and other associates remain indulged in this racket and to link the recovered mobile phones/SIM cards and bank accounts with other victims,” the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor