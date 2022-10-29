Delhi: Two held for stabbing 17-year-old to death in Patel Nagar

Two minor boys were arrested for stabbing a 17-year-old youth to death in Patel Nagar, said police on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Negi.

As per reports, the duo attacked Manoj as he came out of computer classes in front of his house and stabbed him to death.

Both the accused have been arrested. The incident was caught on CCTV, informed police.

Further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

