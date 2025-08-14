Delhi: Two Minor Dies After Wall Collapse in Vasant Vihar Amid Heavy Rainfall

Delhi is currently experiencing heavy rainfall resulting sever water-logging in many parts of city. Amid heavy rainfall a tragic incident took place in Delhi's Vasat Vihar were Two kids lost life after wall collapse. On Thursday (14 August) Police received a call at around 4:44 pm about the wall collapse. Following the incident rescue team reached on the spot and rescued two minors from the debris. AIIMS Trauma Centre by PCR vans, who were declared brought dead

During the investigation it was revealed that the children were sitting on stairs alongside wall. The wall belongs to DDA which fell due to heavy rain and waterlogging. Disaster Management and DDA have been informed. Remaining debris is being cleared to check for any others trapped."

Also Read:Pune Accident Death Toll Rises to 11 as Injured Woman Dies During Treatment

In separate incident, at least eight people were killed in the wall collapse incident in Delhi's Harinagar area under the jurisdiction of Jaitpur on Saturday, August 9. The victims, including three men, two women and three girls, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). The wall collapsed due to heavy overnight rainfall, resulting in the wall collapsing on old jhuggies next to an old temple in Jaitpur, where scrap dealers live.

At the time of the incident, eight people were trapped under the debris it, seven bodies were recovered and one survivor was transported to the hospital for treatment and later declared dead during the ongoing treatment.