Delhi: Two policemen held for slapping head constable
By ANI | Published: March 14, 2022 09:45 AM2022-03-14T09:45:05+5:302022-03-14T09:55:07+5:30
Two policemen were arrested for allegedly slapping on-duty police head constable in the Khanpur area of Delhi due to altercation over parking on the road and obstructing the smooth flow of traffic, said Delhi Police in a statement.
The incident happened on March 10 when head constable Bhagirath, who was deputed at Khanpur, asked the accused - Constable Ashok and head constable Sarnam - to remove their vehicle parked on the roadside.
Following this, an altercation broke out and Ashok and Sarnam allegedly slapped Bhagirath.
The police have registered a case under sections 186, 353, 332, 34 of IPC.
The accused policemen have been arrested.
