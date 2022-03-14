Delhi: Two policemen held for slapping head constable

Published: March 14, 2022

Two policemen were arrested for allegedly slapping on-duty police head constable in the Khanpur area of Delhi due to altercation over parking on the road and obstructing the smooth flow of traffic, said Delhi Police in a statement.

Delhi: Two policemen held for slapping head constable

The incident happened on March 10 when head constable Bhagirath, who was deputed at Khanpur, asked the accused - Constable Ashok and head constable Sarnam - to remove their vehicle parked on the roadside.

Following this, an altercation broke out and Ashok and Sarnam allegedly slapped Bhagirath.

The police have registered a case under sections 186, 353, 332, 34 of IPC.

The accused policemen have been arrested.

( With inputs from ANI )

