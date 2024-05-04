Delhi: Unattended Bag Found at Connaught Place N Block, Bomb Squad on Spot

An unattended bag was found in N Block of Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday. A team from the Delhi Police, along with fire department officials and a bomb disposal squad, responded promptly to the scene. Following the incident, the area was cordoned off, and security measures were heightened.

#WATCH | Delhi: An unattended bag found at N Block of Connaught Place N Block. Area has been cordoned off. Police team present at the spot. Details awaited. https://t.co/VcgCj1zXippic.twitter.com/mbjiPnIAOj — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024

Upon inspection, the police found nothing suspicious inside the unattended bag. However, a thorough investigation was conducted by a team comprising Delhi Police officials, fire department personnel, and a bomb disposal squad.

Connaught Place, renowned for its famous brands and eateries, is a bustling market in Delhi and a popular hub for social gatherings. It remains one of the city's most vibrant and frequented areas.