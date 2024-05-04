Delhi: Unattended Bag Found at Connaught Place N Block, Bomb Squad on Spot
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 4, 2024 03:59 PM2024-05-04T15:59:26+5:302024-05-04T16:32:08+5:30
An unattended bag was found in N Block of Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday. A team from the Delhi ...
An unattended bag was found in N Block of Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday. A team from the Delhi Police, along with fire department officials and a bomb disposal squad, responded promptly to the scene. Following the incident, the area was cordoned off, and security measures were heightened.
Upon inspection, the police found nothing suspicious inside the unattended bag. However, a thorough investigation was conducted by a team comprising Delhi Police officials, fire department personnel, and a bomb disposal squad.
#WATCH | Delhi: An unattended bag found at N Block of Connaught Place N Block. Area has been cordoned off. Police team present at the spot. Details awaited. https://t.co/VcgCj1zXippic.twitter.com/mbjiPnIAOj— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024
Connaught Place, renowned for its famous brands and eateries, is a bustling market in Delhi and a popular hub for social gatherings. It remains one of the city's most vibrant and frequented areas.Open in app