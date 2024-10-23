Delhi: Unidentified Man Climbs High-Voltage Electric Pole in Yamuna Khadar Area (Watch Video)

An unidentified man climbed a high-voltage electric pole in Delhi's Yamuna Khadar area under Geeta Colony Police Station limits on Wednesday, October 23. Police and Fire Brigade personnel were present on the spot to bring him down safely. Earlier in August this year, an angry man in the Mahabubabad district of Telangana climbed a pole to restore electricity.

Watch Video

In another similar incident, a youth attempted to commit suicide by climbing onto the OHE (Over Head Equipment) pole at Haryana's Ambala Railway Station. The incident occurred at platform number one of Ambala Cantonment Railway Station.

A blast occurs as the youth touches the high voltage overhead wire at the railway station on March 1. He was later admitted to the Cantonment Civil Hospital for treatment. Rohit was referred to PGI Chandigarh as his condition.