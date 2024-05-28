Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo Flight Receives Bomb Threat; Passengers Evacuated, Aircraft Relocated to Isolation Bay

On Tuesday, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi was confronted with a bomb threat, prompting swift action. Following the receipt of the threat, authorities swiftly relocated the aircraft to an isolation bay for thorough investigation. Aviation security personnel and a bomb disposal team were promptly dispatched to the scene to commence inquiries into the matter.

A bomb threat was reported on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi. The aircraft has been moved to an isolation bay for investigation. Aviation security and a bomb disposal team are currently on site: Airport Official told ANI pic.twitter.com/gzdQUaI54c — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024

According to the Delhi Fire Service, all passengers were safely evacuated through the emergency door. “There was news of a bomb in the flight going from Delhi to Varanasi at 5:35 AM today. QRT reached the spot. All the passengers were evacuated through the emergency door. All passengers are safe, flight is being inspected,” Delhi Fire Service said.

According to an aviation security official who was on the spot, the IndiGo crew before taking off found a note with the word "bomb" written on it in the aircraft's lavatory.

