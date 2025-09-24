Delhi: Vasant Kunj Institute Director Accused of Molesting 15 Students, Accused Absconding

Chinyama Nand, the director of a popular ashram in the Vasant Kunj area of southwest Delhi, has been accused of allegedly molesting more than 15 female students. Based on the students' complaints, the Vasant Kunj police station has registered a case. Investigation revealed that the accused was driving an expensive Volvo car with an embassy license plate.

Police have seized the car and are conducting raids to arrest the accused. His last known location is reported to be in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. It has been learned that the monastery expelled him from the ashram upon learning of his actions.

According to Southwest District police officials, an ashram belonging to a prominent South Indian monastery operates in the Vasant Kunj area of the National Capital. The accused, Nand, was appointed as its director. Management courses are offered at the ashram, with two batches. Over 35 students are enrolled in each batch.

Police officials said that in their complaint, the students stated that some wardens working at the ashram had introduced them to the accused. All the students' statements have been recorded before a judge in court (under Section 183). The accused fled after learning of the case.

According to the police officials, the accused Chinyama was using a UN number on his expensive Volvo. He had written 39 UN 1 on the car. When the police asked the UN for a report in this regard, it was found that no such number had been issued to him. According to the police officials, he had written the number himself. Teams are raiding possible hideouts for his arrest. A case has been registered on the complaint of the girl students and the matter is being investigated. A prominent monastery of South India has expelled him from the ashram. Different teams are raiding his possible hideouts for his arrest.